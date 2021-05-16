2 Chicago police officers shot in Lawndale on West Side, officials say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10644768" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police Supt. David Brown said two officers were shot after approaching a man in a vacant alley.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers were shot in the line of duty Sunday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.The shooting happened about 7:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Lawndale Avenue as the officers responded to a nearby shot spotter alert, Chicago police said.They were shot as they approached a man they observed in a vacant lot near where the shot spotter went off. There was no chase and no interaction, according to police.Police officials and Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed the shooting Sunday morning at Mt. Sinai Hospital."Let's be clear this offender turned and immediately tried to kill these officers by firing a gun and hitting both of them," said CPD Supt. David Brown.One officer was able to return fire and the suspect was also injured. Police said a gun was recovered, which is just one of the more than16,000 illegal weapons CPD said it has taken off the streets in the last 15 months alone. More than, New York and Los Angeles combined."It just underscores the danger the men and women in the police department face every single day," Mayor Lightfoot said."This is the 29th officer in 2021 with the Chicago Police Department shot at or shot," Brown said. "The fifth and sixth officers shot in 2021. These totals for the last 15 months are 108 shot at or shot. Sixteen shot in the last 15 months."The officers were transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, according to CPD spokesman Tom Ahern.Initial reports stated that one of the officers was in critical condition after being hit, but fortunately, that was not the case.Both officers are said to now be resting at home, recovering from their injuries after one was shot in the hand and the other in the hip and shoulder, according to officials."Both officers have been on the force since 2017. They're very young officers. We are so grateful that they were able to go home," Brown said.Their colleagues saluted them as the injured officers were helped into their escort vehicles."Let's pray for peace in our city. We have to put these guns down. We have to stop the flow of illegal guns into our city," the mayor added.The man who shot at the officers has not been identified and charges against him are still pending, according to officials. However, police did say he is a convicted felon.He is currently in custody at Stroger Hospital and is said to be in stable condition.The specifics of the incident, including the comprehensive use of force investigation, are being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability with full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department, the statement said. The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days, the statement added.