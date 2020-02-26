2 Chicago men facing charges after 2 found fatally shot in van in Calumet City, police say

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two Chicago men are facing charges in a deadly shooting in south suburban Calumet City last week.Police said 26-year-old Dorian Cresswell and 24-year-old Jarrell Longs are each charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two men were fatally shot inside of a van early Friday.The shooting occurred near the intersection of Sibley Boulevard and Clyde Avenue at around 2 a.m., police said.When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men killed inside of a van that had crashed. The victims had suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.The victims have been identified as 34-year-old Terrell Quinn of Riverdale, and 27-year-old Christian Simmons of Chicago.Investigators said several persons of interest were taken into custody in Chicago before charges were announced on Tuesday.No other details about the charges or the shooting are known at this time.