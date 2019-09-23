2 CPD officers recovering after being dragged by vehicle in Bronzeville

CHICAGO -- Two Chicago police officers are recovering after they were dragged by a fleeing car while trying to stop a man outside a White Castle restaurant on the South Side Saturday.

The officers suffered multiple injuries responding to a call of a man with a gun inside the restaurant in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood. The officers identified a man who matched a description, patted him down and discovered he was carrying a firearm, according to police.

The man pushed past the officers, ran outside the restaurant and got into a parked vehicle.

As the man drove off, he struck a marked squad car and dragged both officers, police said. The vehicle was later found by police a few blocks away.

The officers sustained serious injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

