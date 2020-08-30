2 Chicago police officers among 3 shot in Garfield Park, police say

Two Chicago police officers and a third person were shot Sunday in Garfield Park on the West Side.

The officers were shot around 2:33 a.m. in the 3300-block of West Polk Street, according to Chicago police.

One other person, who may have been the shooter, was also wounded, police said. It was not immediately clear whether that person was shot by officers.

The officers were taken to Stroger Hospital, but their conditions were not known, CPD spokesman Tom Ahern said.

Chicago Fire Department officials said the officers were brought to the hospital by other police officers. The suspect was taken via ambulance to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in critical condition, but has been stabilized.

