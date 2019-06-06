2 children among 4 hospitalized after Morgan park porch collapse

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people, including a baby, are recovering after a porch suddenly collapsed in Chicago's Morgan park neighborhood Wednesday night.

Chicago Fire Department officials said four people, including a 10-month-old baby boy and a pre-teen girl were injured after a porch collapsed just after 8:30 p.m. in the 11700-block of Church Street.

Fire officials said the two children and two adults were taken to local hospitals in serious-to-critical condition with authorities told ABC 7 they suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The back porch area of the home has been boarded up. It is not clear what led up to the collapse.
