2 children taken to hospital after car crash on Lake Shore Drive, officials say

2 children among 4 hurt in Lake Shore Drive crash

CHICAGO -- Four people were hurt, including a 1-year-old and 3-year-old child, in a three-car accident that happened late Saturday on Lake Shore Drive near 33rd Street.

About 11:55 p.m., a Mazda SUV traveling south in the 3300 block of South Lake Shore Drive struck a Cadillac sedan which hit a Ford sedan, Chicago police said.

Two children, 1 and 3, who were traveling in the Ford were transported to Comers Children's Hospital, Chicago fire officials said. One child was listed in fair to serious condition and the other in serious to critical condition, fire officials said.

After the initial collision, two adults were standing near the Cadillac exchanging information when they were struck by the Mazda, police said.

The two adults were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, one in fair to serious condition and the other in serious to critical condition, fire officials said.

The driver of the Ford was issued a citation for not having a driver's license, police said. No other citations were issued.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
