2 children dead in South Shore high-rise incident; woman jumped from 11th floor after throwing boy, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two young children have died after an incident at a South Shore high-rise where one man told police his daughter stabbed him before jumping from the 11th floor after police said she threw a child from the building.Chicago police responded to the 7200-block of South Shore Drive at about 1:48 a.m. and found a woman in her 30s and a young child on the ground.Security personnel then directed officers to an 11th floor apartment, where police discovered a 70-year-old man with cuts to his face and body along with a young boy unresponsive in a bathtub, police said.The man told police that his daughter stabbed him and then jumped from the 11th floor with a 1-year-old boy. Investigators now believe that the woman threw the boy out before jumping.Police said the boy in the bathtub was found scalded, with cuts to his head and upper body.The two children, ages 1 and 2, were pronounced dead at Comer Children's Hospital. The man and woman were both transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.Neighbors in the area said they are shocked that this happened."It was insanity to me," said neighbor Rahin. "I saw it, it was the first thing I saw when I woke up and it's right around the corner. I come out here with the dogs at 4 o'clock and I couldn't believe it."Police are working to confirm the relationships of all four people and the incident is being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide."I'm just shocked because nothing happens over here," said Evelyn Sanders, who lives in the high-rise. "It's a quiet building, everybody speaks to everybody."Area Central detectives are investigating.