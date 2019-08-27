2 children killed in Dayton, Ohio crash involving stolen police car

DAYTON, Ohio -- At least two children have died after a crash involving a stolen police car in Dayton, Ohio on Monday, police said.
Officers were first called to a home for a reported stabbing, but when they arrived, the suspect fled. A short time later, the suspect crashed his vehicle into a tree, reports WDTN.
Riverside police responded, and the suspect sped off in a Riverside police cruiser. Police said the suspect collided with two different vehicles carrying a total of eleven people in Dayton.
"There were at least two other occupied vehicles involved in this incident. There were at least 11 removals from those other two vehicles to several different hospitals. At this point in time we know at least three are in life threatening condition. So at this point in time we have our homicide unit out here. We have a crash reconstruction unit out here. So we're pretty early on in our investigation," said Lieutenant Colonel Eric Henderson, Dayton police assistant chief of operation.
The suspect is in custody and is being treated for his injuries.
