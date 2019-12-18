2 convicted of killing Tyshawn Lee, 9, to be sentenced Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men convicted in the murder of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee will be sentenced Wednesday.Last October, Dwright Boone-Doty and Corey Morgan were both convicted by separate juries in the 2015 shooting death of Lee.Prosecutors said the two men lured Lee into a Chicago alley near Dawes Park and that Boone-Doty shot the boy at close range, while Morgan watched in a nearby getaway car with a third manProsecutors claimed that Boone-Doty and Morgan targeted Tyshawn as part of an escalating gang feud. They allegedly believed a gang linked to the boy's father was responsible for killing Morgan's brother a few weeks earlier and wounding his mother, according to prosecutors.