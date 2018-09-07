2 CPD officers indicted on bribery charge, allegedly traded crash report information for cash

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two Chicago police officers were indicted Thursday on federal bribery charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.

In a statement released Friday, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Illinois said CPD Officers Kevin Tate,47, and Milot Cadichon,46, gave information from crash reports to Richard Burton of National Attorney Referral Service in Bloomingdale.

Burton, 55, owns National Attorney Referral Service.

Tate was given $7,350 and Cadichon was given $6,000 in kickbacks for the information, according to the U.S. Attorney. Tate, Cadichon and Burton are all charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, and Tate and Cadichon are charged with bribery.

If convicted, the three men could face up to five years in prison, while Tate and Cadichon could face up to an additional ten years in prison for their bribery charge, the U.S. Attorney said.

In a statement also released Friday, CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson said:

"The most important thing that any police officer strives for in their career is earning the trust and confidence of the people they serve. We represent a symbol of justice, and integrity is at the forefront of everything we do. If proven the allegations against these two officers are a disgraceful abuse of what I and the 13,000 selfless men and women of the Chicago Police Department have dedicated our lives to. Both officers have been relieved of their police powers pending the outcome of the federal investigation."

ABC7 Chicago has not received a response from National Attorney Referral Service.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago police departmentbriberycorruptionChicagoBloomingdale
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Thousands of downtown hotel workers go on strike Friday
Steve Dolinsky names his top 3 Chicago pizza joints
Girl, 13, forced into van, sexually assaulted in Morgan Park
Kidnapping survivor on how she stayed alive in captivity and never lost hope
College to remove uniforms purchased from Nike that contain logo
Girl, 4, sexually assaulted by man hired to do jobs around home, mom says
Mom, 3-year-old trampled by giraffe apparently protecting its calf
6 hospitalized in suspicious extra-alarm South Shore fire
Show More
Boyz II Men's 'sexy' national anthem heats up internet
'We're supposed to stand up to bullies, not follow them': Obama delivers speech at U of I
Police: Dallas officer fatally shoots man after going into wrong apartment
VIDEO: Man arrested after jumping on police car
More News