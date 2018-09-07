Two Chicago police officers were indicted Thursday on federal bribery charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.In a statement released Friday, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Illinois said CPD Officers Kevin Tate,47, and Milot Cadichon,46, gave information from crash reports to Richard Burton of National Attorney Referral Service in Bloomingdale.Burton, 55, owns National Attorney Referral Service.Tate was given $7,350 and Cadichon was given $6,000 in kickbacks for the information, according to the U.S. Attorney. Tate, Cadichon and Burton are all charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, and Tate and Cadichon are charged with bribery.If convicted, the three men could face up to five years in prison, while Tate and Cadichon could face up to an additional ten years in prison for their bribery charge, the U.S. Attorney said.In a statement also released Friday, CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson said:"The most important thing that any police officer strives for in their career is earning the trust and confidence of the people they serve. We represent a symbol of justice, and integrity is at the forefront of everything we do. If proven the allegations against these two officers are a disgraceful abuse of what I and the 13,000 selfless men and women of the Chicago Police Department have dedicated our lives to. Both officers have been relieved of their police powers pending the outcome of the federal investigation."ABC7 Chicago has not received a response from National Attorney Referral Service.