2 Chicago police officers among 4 injured in Northwest Side crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers were among four people injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Northwest Side Thursday night.

The officers were in an unmarked SUV attempting to turn left when it was struck by a Cadillac in the traveling east in the 4000-block of West Belmont Avenue at about 10:56 p.m., police said.

A Cadillac was traveling east in the 4000-block of West Belmont Avenue at about 10:56 p.m. when police said it ran a red light and crashed into a Jeep. The Jeep then hit an unmarked Chicago police SUV.

Two officers were transported to the hospital in good condition. The driver of the Cadillac and a passenger in the car were transported to the hospital good condition.

The driver of the Cadillac was cited. No other injuries were reported.
