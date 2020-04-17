Beverly crash leaves 2 Chicago police officers injured after squad car hits CTA bus shelter, light pole

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago Police officers are recovering after their police SUV went out of control and crashed into a CTA bus shelter and a light pole Thursday night on the South Side.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the 1700-block of West 95th in Beverly.

The pair was traveling east on 95th Street with emergency equipment activated when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashing into the bus shelter and light pole. The officers were transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

One officer has a back injury, and the other hurt his leg, but they're expected to recover.

It's unclear why the squad hit the shelter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobeverlycar crashpolice officer injuredbuschicago police departmentctacrash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois sees deadliest day of COVID-19 crisis
Pritzker, Lightfoot tour McCormick Place as it sees first patients
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Chicago Snow LIVE: 1-4 inches of snow creating slick roads for morning commute
Wellington the penguin is back with an important message
What the IRS Payment Status Not Available error means
2nd teen charged in death of Marine veteran pushed onto CTA tracks
Show More
2 killed, including 14-year-old girl, in Park Manor crash ID'd
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How long will Illinois' stay-at-home order last?
Chicago AccuWeather: Snow makes for messy Friday morning
Chicago man accidentally charged $11K for $90 grocery bill
More TOP STORIES News