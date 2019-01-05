2 CPD officers hurt in hit-and-run crash

Two Chicago Police officers were hurt when their squad car was hit by another vehicle early Saturday.The accident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Irving Park Road. The officers were travelling west on Irving Park when they were hit by a Honda Accord southbound on Spaulding Avenue.The male driver of the Honda took off on foot after the accident. A 25-year-old passenger was left behind and was taken to the hospital with injuries to her face.One officer may have broken ribs and the other is suffering from neck pain after the accident. Both are expected to be okay.A small stretch of Irving Park Road was closed for the investigation but has been reopened to traffic.