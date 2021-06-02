2 Chicago police officers hurt in rollover crash near Jackson Park

CHICAGO -- Two Chicago police officers and a civilian were injured in a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon near Jackson Park on the South Side.The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. near Cornell Avenue and 65rd Street, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.Paramedics took the two female officers and one civilian to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Merritt said. They were listed in fair condition.A Chicago police spokesman did not immediately have additional details.