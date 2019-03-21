2 Chicago police officers injured in South Side crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A crash sent two Chicago police officers to the hospital Wednesday night.They were hurt when a car slammed into their squad vehicle from behind while they were stopped at a red light in the 7900-block of South South Shore Drive around 10 p.m.Police said alcohol may have been a factor in causing the 34-year-old female driver to rear-end the squad car.The officers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and are expected to be okay. No other injuries were reported.