Disasters & Accidents

2 Chicago police officers injured in South Side crash

EMBED <>More Videos

A crash sent two Chicago police officers to the hospital Wednesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A crash sent two Chicago police officers to the hospital Wednesday night.

They were hurt when a car slammed into their squad vehicle from behind while they were stopped at a red light in the 7900-block of South South Shore Drive around 10 p.m.

Police said alcohol may have been a factor in causing the 34-year-old female driver to rear-end the squad car.

The officers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and are expected to be okay. No other injuries were reported.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentschicagoaccidentchicago police departmentcrash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mother, boyfriend charged in death of boy, 2, in Washington Park
Lightfoot, Preckwinkle debate on ABC7; Chance the Rapper to make announcement
Powerball Results: Jackpot grows to $625M
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy and cool Thursday
'Dirty Dozen' list ranks produce with the most pesticides
Lawyers release list of Illinois Catholic clergy accused of sexual misconduct
Red Bull stunt lights up skies over LA
Show More
'Pain and anger' around 'Empire' in recent weeks after Smollett story, Lee Daniels says
PAWS Chicago offering free adoptions for adult dogs for 1 day only
Photos inside home where up to 700 rats were found
New study shows extremely hot tea linked to esophageal cancer risk
Preschoolers allegedly punished by standing naked in closet
More TOP STORIES News