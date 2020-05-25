2 Chicago police officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A large police response turned violent Sunday night in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood and ended with two Chicago police officers injured, police said.Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown promised an all-hands-on-deck approach to public safety during what's typically a violent weekend, but it also comes at the time of a pandemic.Chicago police posted pictures of officers around the city with this message: CPD deployed resources across the city this holiday weekend to reinforce the importance of social distancing and safety of all residents.Brown beefed up patrols, vowing to break up large parties. Sunday night, police had to break up a big gathering in the 7000-block of South Lowe Avenue at about 9:42 p.m.Police were trying to disperse the crowd when an officer noticed a man holding a gun and then there was a chase. The man was taken into custody a short time later.Shots were fired in the area and a second person was taken into custody, police said.No one was injured by gunfire but two officers were injured and transported to the hospital in good condition, police said.Police said several people went to the 7th District station and three people were taken into custody for disorderly conduct.