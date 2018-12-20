Two people are in critical condition after being shot Thursday morning in south suburban Dolton.At around 3:50 a.m., officers were called to respond to a shooting on the porch of a home in the 14500-block of Dobson Avenue, according to state police.A male and a female were wounded and taken to the University of Chicago hospital.Investigators said they're unsure if this was a domestic incident or that involved problems in the neighborhood.A search for the gunman is ongoing and police are asking anyone with any information to come forward.