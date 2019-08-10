2 critically injured in Logan Square apartment fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were injured in a blaze at an apartment complex Saturday in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.Officers responded at 2 a.m. to the 3200 block of West Fullerton Avenue, Chicago police said. There was a fire at an apartment on the second floor of the complex.Mary Abel who lives on the second floor of the building said she woke up to someone yelling for her to get out."There was someone outside yelling that there was a fire, to get out. Our whole apartment was filling with smoke, but not none of the detectors were going off. So then everyone started getting out and knocking on everyone's doors to get out of the building," Abel said.A man and woman were hospitalized in critical condition, police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, and the woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.No other injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation, police said.