2 critically injured in Uptown shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police are investigating a shooting that left two people critically injured on the city's North Side Tuesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting that left two people critically injured on the city's North Side Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 4800-block of North Sheridan Road, near Sheridan and Argyle.

Fire officials confirmed that the two victims were taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. No details about the victims, including ages and genders, have been released. Fire officials said both victims are adults.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear. An investigation is ongoing. No one is currently in custody.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
chicagouptownchicago shootingchicago crimechicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
HGTV's 'Windy City Rehab' responds to criticism from some residents
Wendy Williams reveals she's seeking treatment and living in a sober house
Fallen deputy honored at McHenry County Board meeting Tuesday night
Hundreds of thousands of Illinois residents could lose food stamps under proposed Trump rule change
R. Kelly will request permission to travel to Dubai for concerts
Man displays nude mannequins in response to fence dispute
Disney and 21st Century Fox acquisition becomes official
Show More
Jason Van Dyke's sentence stands after Supreme Court rejects prosecutors' resentencing efforts
Teen charged with neglect after cops find 10 dogs at squalid Vernon Hills home
FDA approves first postpartum depression drug
Chicago-henge: When and how to see the unique phenomena
Toni Preckwinkle halts TV ads 2 weeks ahead of mayoral election
More TOP STORIES News