2 critically injured in Uptown shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting that left two people critically injured on the city's North Side Tuesday night.The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 4800-block of North Sheridan Road, near Sheridan and Argyle.Fire officials confirmed that the two victims were taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition. No details about the victims, including ages and genders, have been released. Fire officials said both victims are adults.The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear. An investigation is ongoing. No one is currently in custody.