2 critically injured, including teen boy, in separate Humboldt Park shootings Friday afternoon

CHICAGO -- Two people were critically wounded in separate shootings Friday afternoon in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

Just after noon, a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times as he drove north in the 1100-block of North Ridgeway Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Less than two hours later, a teenage boy was shot in the head and arm just blocks away.

A light-colored vehicle pulled up to the 17-year-old about 1:50 p.m. in the 3900-block of West Chicago Avenue and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The boy was taken by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. No arrests have been made.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
