2 dead, 1 injured in attempted robbery on Chicago's South Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were killed and one was injured in a shooting that followed a robbery attempt on Chicago's South Side Saturday night, police said.Two men approached a 42-year-old man and demanded his property at around 7:15 p.m. near S. Michigan Ave and E. 112th Place, according to police. The offenders presented a handgun and the victim complied, the Chicago Police Department said in a statement.The offenders then attempted to rob a commercial business nearby. The offenders and the victim exchanged gunfire.The victim, who had a concealed carry license, was pronounced at Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, police said.An 18-year-old offender was also pronounced at the hospital.A 51-year-old man, who was inside the business at the time, was struck twice in the leg, police said. He's in stable condition at John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital.Police are searching for the other offender, who fled the scene.An investigation into the shooting and attempted robbery is ongoing.