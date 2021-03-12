2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Evanston Township High School

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10411417" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Evanston Police Chief Demetrius Cook briefs press on Friday's fatal shooting

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A gunman opened fire on three people, leaving two dead and a teenager wounded, as they sat on the porch of an Evanston home Friday afternoon."We believe it may be a targeted incident. We can't talk on that right now, but we have investigators here trying to solve this crime," said Evanston Police Chief Demitrous Cook.Members of the North Regional Major Crime Task Force joined the Evanston Police Department's investigation into the fatal shooting.Officers rushed to the 1800-block of Hovland Court around 11:45 a.m. after residents called 911 to report shots fired.The shooting was about a block from Evanston Township High School."The one lady said that the gentleman was sitting on the porch and the next thing she knew, she heard gunshots and when we got here we found the young men, two deceased on the scene here and one injured, shot in the leg," Cook said.Investigators said all three victims were taken to an area hospital where the two critically wounded victims were pronounced dead.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as Demarcus Cokley, 20, and 21-year-old Jose Francisco Sanchez-Guerrero, 21.Police have a vague description of the suspect - who witnesses said they saw running north from the scene across Emerson Street."We want our community to know that we're going to be diligent about apprehending these shooters. We don't want that in our community and we're going to work tirelessly to bring resolution to this crime," Cook said.All Evanston-Skokie School District 65 schools were placed on soft lockdown until the end of the day as a precautionary measure in response to the shooting."We do not believe there is an active threat to any of our schools at this time," district officials said in a statement. "We anticipate students being dismissed at the normal time and there will be additional supervision around our schools during dismissal time."