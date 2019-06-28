Hope Mills, North Carolina plane crash: 2 dead, 1 seriously injured after small plane crashes into home

HOPE MILLS, N.C. -- Two people are dead and another is injured following a plane crash in North Carolina Thursday night.

The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. near US 301 south in Hope Mills just south of Fayetteville Regional Airport.

According to State Highway Patrol, a single-engine civilian plane crashed into a home on Pasadena Avenue.

The pilot and one occupant of the home were killed; they were pronounced dead on scene.



Another person in the home was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with serious injuries.

Their identities have not been released.

Neighbors told ABC11's Akilah Davis that they heard the crash and went out to see what happened and saw the small aircraft had crashed into a home.

They said they heard the plane struggling and the engine sputtering.

"It was a double-wide modular home, and it (the plane) came in and it took the whole back of the house out," eyewitness Kenny Oxendine said.

Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.
