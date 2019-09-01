2 dead, 3 wounded in Englewood shooting

CHICAGO -- Two people were killed, and three others wounded Saturday when they were shot in Englewood on the South Side.

They were on the front porch of a home about 5:51 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Paulina Street when they heard gunfire, Chicago police said.

Two men, 26 and 32, were killed, police said. The 26-year-old was was hit in the chest and pronounced at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. The other man was hit in the chest and thigh, police said. He was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The Cook County Medical examiner's office has not released their identities or details about either death.

A 38-year-old man who was shot in the lower back had his condition stabilized at the same hospital, police said.

A woman, 25, was struck in the abdomen and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in critical condition, police said. She was to be transferred to Stroger Hospital.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the arm, and his condition was stabilized at St. Bernard Hospital, police said.

Witnesses told police they did not see who fired the shots, but one told investigators a dark-colored vehicle drove off from the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made. Area South detectives are investigating.

