2 dead, 4 wounded after gunfire erupts in Little Italy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A total of six people were shot and two were killed after gunfire erupted Sunday morning on the Near West side.The shooting happened around after 6 a.m. on 13th Street between Throop Street and Loomis Street in the Little Italy neighborhood.Two people were transported to John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County in serious to critical condition.A third person refused treatment at the scene.This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information is made available.