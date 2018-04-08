2 dead, 5 injured after car crashes into pole in Bartlett

EMBED </>More Videos

Two are dead after a car lost control and hit a utility pole in Bartlett. (WLS)

BARTLETT, Ill. (WLS) --
Two people are dead and five were transported to the hospital after a car crash in Bartlett Sunday.

According to police, a 25-year-old man was driving a Ford escape traveling at high speed on Lake Street near Route 59 when he allegedly lost control of the car. The vehicle rolled over and hit a fence and a utility pole, police said.

All seven victims were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Officials said the youngest victim was 17 years old.

The driver and a 31-year-old woman are dead, police said.

John Vega said he lives near the crash site and tried to help free the victims from the car. Vega said the survivors told him the driver was going close to the speed limit but was swerving back and forth when he lost control of the car.

A car crash in Bartlett left two dead and five in the hospital Sunday.



Officials said the survivors were taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin and St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said crews are working to disconnect power to the utility pole so they can work on removing the car.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic fatalitiescar crashcar accidentBartlett
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News