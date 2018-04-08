2 dead, 5 injured after car crashes into pole in Bartlett

A car crash in Bartlett left two dead and five in the hospital Sunday.

Two people are dead and five were transported to the hospital after a car crash in Bartlett Sunday.According to police, a 25-year-old man was driving a Ford escape traveling at high speed on Lake Street near Route 59 when he allegedly lost control of the car. The vehicle rolled over and hit a fence and a utility pole, police said.All seven victims were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Officials said the youngest victim was 17 years old.The driver and a 31-year-old woman are dead, police said.John Vega said he lives near the crash site and tried to help free the victims from the car. Vega said the survivors told him the driver was going close to the speed limit but was swerving back and forth when he lost control of the car.Officials said the survivors were taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin and St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates with non-life threatening injuries.Police said crews are working to disconnect power to the utility pole so they can work on removing the car.