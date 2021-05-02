boat accident

2 dead after boat capsizes in San Diego; 23 hospitalized

City of San Diego Fire-Rescue's account tweeted that a rescue effort is underway for a capsized boat. (@SDFD/Twitter)

SAN DIEGO -- Two people are dead and nearly two dozen were hospitalized after a boat capsized in San Diego, ABC News has learned.

Lifeguards, firefighters and other emergency workers responded to the "multi medical casualty" incident at Cabrillo National Monument in the Point Loma area, San Diego Fire-Rescue's account Twitter account tweeted at 11:45 a.m. local time.



Of the 25 aboard the vessel, five people needed CPR, and two of those people died, Jose Ysea, a spokesperson for the City of San Diego, told ABC News. The 23 others were transported to nearby hospitals.

Emergency responders are continuing to search the nearby water for other possible survivors, according to SDFD.

It is not clear where the boat was headed, and no word on what caused the boat to overturn.

This happened in federal water jurisdiction, so federal officials will handle the investigation. San Diego is assisting federal authorities.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
