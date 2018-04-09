2 dead in Bartlett rollover crash ID'd

A car crash in Bartlett left two dead and five in the hospital Sunday.

BARTLETT, Ill. (WLS) --
Two victims of a rollover crash in west suburban Bartlett have been identified, authorities said Monday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified 31-year-old Natasha Lawson and 25-year-old Darion Garner as the two people killed in Sunday's crash.

Police said Garner was driving westbound on Lake Street near Route 59 with six passengers when he lost control of the car, causing it to roll over. The Ford Escape left the road and struck a chain-link fence and a ComEd utility pole, police said.

John Vega said he lives near the crash site and tried to help free the victims from the car. Vega said the survivors told him the driver was going close to the speed limit but was swerving back and forth when he lost control of the car.

Garner and Lawson were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said five other passengers sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin and St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashcar accidenttraffic fatalitiesBartlett
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
More News