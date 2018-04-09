2 dead in Bartlett rollover crash ID'd

Two victims of a rollover crash in west suburban Bartlett have been identified, authorities said Monday.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified 31-year-old Natasha Lawson and 25-year-old Darion Garner as the two people killed in Sunday's crash.Police said Garner was driving westbound on Lake Street near Route 59 with six passengers when he lost control of the car, causing it to roll over. The Ford Escape left the road and struck a chain-link fence and a ComEd utility pole, police said.John Vega said he lives near the crash site and tried to help free the victims from the car. Vega said the survivors told him the driver was going close to the speed limit but was swerving back and forth when he lost control of the car.Garner and Lawson were pronounced dead at the scene.Police said five other passengers sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin and St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates.