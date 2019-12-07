2 dead in Forest Park shooting, police say

FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were killed in a shooting in west suburban Forest Park Friday afternoon, according to Berwyn police.

Berwyn police said they are assisting Forest Park police with the investigation into the shooting, which took place at 16th and Harlem before 5:30 p.m. They confirmed two people had been found dead in the street.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known, and further details about the incident and the victims have not been released. Police have not said whether anyone is in custody.

A joint investigation from Berwyn and Forest Park police is ongoing.
