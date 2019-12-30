2 dead in shooting at church outside of Fort Worth, Texas, shooter killed

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5797460" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two security volunteers at the church fired back at the gunman, killing him. Approximately 242 others were in the sanctuary at the time, authorities said.

We are shocked and saddened to hear reports of a shooting at a church in White Settlement.



As reports come in, please pray for any victims and their families, this congregation, and the law enforcement officials at the scene. My office will assist in any way needed. — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) December 29, 2019

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas -- A person opened fire inside a Texas church, leaving three dead, including the shooter,Officials said the gunman entered West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement around 10:50 a.m. during service and began shooting.Video of the worship service showed a person wearing a large coat approach a man standing in the back of the church's sanctuary. The gunman pulled out a shotgun and raised the barrel, as a churchgoer drew a concealed weapon. The gunman shot both men before attempting to escape.Members of the church's security team returned fire and struck the gunman. Authorities credit the volunteers with saving 242 other people in the church at the time of the shooting.Video showed the gunman fired at least two shots before they were hit. The video was removed from YouTube.The gunman died at the scene, police said.Both victims died at a hospital.Neither the suspect's nor victims' identities have been released.The Office of Texas Attorney Ken Paxton tweeted that he was "shocked and saddened to hear reports of a shooting" at the church.The city of White Settlement, with a population of around 16,000, is located about 10 miles west of Fort Worth.