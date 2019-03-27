2 dead, 1 injured in West Side crash involving flatbed semi

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people died and one person was injured Wednesday morning in a crash involving a car and a truck on Chicago's West Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.Emergency crews responded before 6 a.m. to the area of South Kedzie Avenue and West Roosevelt Road.A vehicle heading north on Kedzie had slammed into a flatbed semi headed east on Roosevelt. There were skid marks on the ground and debris scattered across the scene.The Chicago Fire Department later confirmed two men died in the crash. Their identities have not yet been released.One other person was injured in the crash, fire officials said. That person, whose injuries were not life-threatening, was transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center for treatment.The intersection was closed to traffic for a crash investigation. It is unclear when it will re-open.