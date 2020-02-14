Minooka fire leaves 2 dead, including 5-year-old child

MINOOKA, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people, a 57-year-old woman and a five-year-old child, have died and two other people injured after a fire in Minooka Friday morning, authorities said.The Gundy County Coroner's Office confirms the fire took place in the 24500-block of Bell Road.The woman was pronounced dead at Morris Hospital and the child was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner's office said. Two others were transported to Morris Hospital in good condition.