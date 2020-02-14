Minooka fire leaves 2 dead, including 5-year-old child

MINOOKA, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people, a 57-year-old woman and a five-year-old child, have died and two other people injured after a fire in Minooka Friday morning, authorities said.

The Gundy County Coroner's Office confirms the fire took place in the 24500-block of Bell Road.

The woman was pronounced dead at Morris Hospital and the child was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner's office said. Two others were transported to Morris Hospital in good condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minookafatal firefirechild killed
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The costly side of Illinois' new marijuana trade that can't be revealed
Chicago weather: Wind Chill Advisory in effect for bitter cold temps
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
Man charged in hit-and-run that injured sister of Andrew Holmes
NBA All Star Weekend 2020 festivities in Chicago get underway
NBA All-Star Game: Everything you need to know
Brothers of slain basketball star Ben Wilson find forgiveness in new documentary
Show More
Lincoln Park HS council votes to hire lawyer for independent investigation into allegations
Police: Mom of dead child left kids alone to go to bar
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cold Friday
'Find me a girlfriend': Man offers $25K for help finding love
Police search for missing Milwaukee family
More TOP STORIES News