2 dead, over 20 wounded in shooting outside Miami banquet hall, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

2 people killed, 20-25 wounded in shooting outside Miami banquet hall

MIAMI, Florida -- A mass shooting outside a banquet hall in Miami has left at least two people dead and between 20 and 25 others wounded.

Police say an SUV pulled up to an outdoor party when three suspects exited the vehicle and began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd.

Many were gathered outside the venue, which was hosting a scheduled event and several patrons were standing outside in northwest Miami Dade County.

A fire rescue team responded, determined two victims were deceased on the scene and transported eight others to various hospitals in Miami-Dade and Broward.

In addition, over twelve other victims were self-transported to various hospitals. At least one victim was transported in critical condition.

A police official characterized the shooting as targeted and called it a quote "cowardly act."

Authorities are still looking for the shooters this morning.

Detectives are seeking the assistance of the community with any information, to include the identity/whereabouts of the individuals responsible for this act.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III reacted to the deadly incident, condemning gun violence.


The investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
miamifloridadeadly shootingfatal shootingmass shootingshooting
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed, 1 hurt in wrong-way I-94 crash: ISP
Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 802 cases, 37 deaths
Family of Anthony Alvarez, man killed in Chicago police shooting, call for cop's badge
Avondale intersection where 'School of Rock' actor killed unsafe: group
Chicago No. 5 for cities with most mosquitoes
1982 cold case: No human remains found in Northbrook backyard
DUI suspected in Bedford Park crash that killed boy, 8
Show More
Community groups look to keep peace, prevent violence over Memorial Day weekend
Gavin MacLeod, 'Love Boat' captain, dies at 90
13-year-old girl hospitalized in ICU after TikTok fire challenge attempt
CPD officer who killed man investigated for road rage incident, sources say
Body found at CTA Blue Line station in South Loop
More TOP STORIES News