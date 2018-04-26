2 drivers missing after 9 cars damaged in Gage Park crash

Chicago police are searching for two drivers who police said caused a nine-car crash Wednesday night in the Gage Park neighborhood.Investigators said two cars were speeding at about 11:05 p.m. in the 3000-block of West 55th Street when one crossed the median into oncoming traffic.That car side-swiped two others, causing them to lose control and hit parked cars. The two drivers of the cars that were speeding ran away, police said.Neighbors came out into the street, and some of them found out that their own cars were hit."I was inside my house on the couch and then I just heard a big crash so I went out to check what it was and I saw a whole bunch of car crashes," said Diego Navarro, whose car was hit in the crash.A total of nine cars were damaged, and seven were parked at the time of the crash.No injuries were reported.