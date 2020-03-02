Man, woman drown in Lakewood subdivision's Lake George in Richton Park

RICHTON PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people drowned in the far south suburb of Richton Park over the weekend.

Police say Debbie Hill, 24, and Daniel Ballenger, 28, drowned in Lake George in the Lakewood subdivision.

Neighbors said they heard screams for help around 2:00 a.m. Sunday and called 911.

When Richton Park police and fire arrived on the scene, the found the Ballenger fully submerged and Hill treading water.

When officers entered the water in an attempt to rescue the victims, the water was so frigid they have to retreat, officials said. Attempts at throwing ropes to the victims were also unsuccessful.

Officers found a rowboat nearby and were then able to reach Hill to pull her out of the water and the immediately began lifesaving measures.

Fire officials called for divers to rescue Ballenger from the water.

Both victims were transferred to a local hospital but could not be resuscitated, officials said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
richton parkdrowning
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4th person tests positive for coronavirus in Illinois
Here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
Woman sexually assaulted in Uber vehicle in Lakeview, police say
Chicago Girl Scout troop leader surprised on Good Morning America
Dow bounces back with biggest-ever point gain
Health officials in Washington state report additional COVID-19 deaths
18 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Show More
How to avoid bringing bed bugs home from spring break
'Kids are safe': Stepdad of missing Idaho children says
18 overdose deaths in Lake Co., Ind. in February, coroner says
1st African American to lead a branch of Illinois government dies at 86
What to know ahead of Super Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News