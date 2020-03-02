Man, woman drown in Lakewood subdivision's Lake George in Richton Park

RICHTON PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people drowned in the far south suburb of Richton Park over the weekend.Police say Debbie Hill, 24, and Daniel Ballenger, 28, drowned in Lake George in the Lakewood subdivision.Neighbors said they heard screams for help around 2:00 a.m. Sunday and called 911.When Richton Park police and fire arrived on the scene, the found the Ballenger fully submerged and Hill treading water.When officers entered the water in an attempt to rescue the victims, the water was so frigid they have to retreat, officials said. Attempts at throwing ropes to the victims were also unsuccessful.Officers found a rowboat nearby and were then able to reach Hill to pull her out of the water and the immediately began lifesaving measures.Fire officials called for divers to rescue Ballenger from the water.Both victims were transferred to a local hospital but could not be resuscitated, officials said.