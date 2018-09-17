2 drown in NJ trying to rescue swimmer, who was later saved by police

EMBED </>More Videos

Two swimmers drowned in New Jersey while apparently trying to rescue another man who was later saved by police.

HAZLET, New Jersey --
Two swimmers drowned in New Jersey while apparently trying to rescue another man who was later saved by police.

Authorities say four men were all swimming in the Thornes Creek in Hazlet, near the Henry Hudson Trail which runs from Natco Lake to Raritan Bay, when one of them started yelling for help around 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

Two other men went to help the one who was struggling while the fourth called 911, but the two soon went under and didn't resurface.

Patrolmen William Marvel and Patrick Kiley arrived within minutes of the call and observed a male swimmer in distress near the water's edge. The other two men were not visible at the time.

The officers entered the water and were able to bring the first man to safety. He was transported to a local hospital.

The Monmouth County Sheriffs responded with their drone, as well as their Maritime Emergency Response Team, which is comprised of divers from law enforcement agencies throughout Monmouth County. The drone search of the creek did not locate anyone, nor did several boats in the water.

Divers conducted an underwater search, and a short time later, the two men were located and pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the victims has been identified by family as Mark Gorski. The second victim was later identified as Zadius Perry.

Authorities have not said whether the four men knew each other.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drowningrescueu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trial of Officer Jason Van Dyke begins
Body of baby boy swept away by Florence floodwaters found
Off-duty fire captain dies in apparent drowning in Jackson Park Harbor
4 things to know about the newest Chicago Bears
Carson's returns online weeks after closing doors
Amazon Go store opens in Chicago
Diver who helped with Thai cave rescue sues Elon Musk
'Stranger Things' star David Harbour officiates Illinois wedding
Show More
Drug and alcohol arrests drop at Illinois colleges, but two schools see increase
Man charged in 2017 murder of 14-year-old Pilsen boy
Bill Daley joins mayor's race; Preckwinkle and Garcia to make announcements this week
Teen brings cocaine-filled balloons to middle school
More News