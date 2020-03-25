2 exchange gunfire on Red Line train at 79th Street in Chatham

CHICAGO -- Two people fired shots at each other Tuesday on a Red Line train at the 79th Street station in Chatham.
The two males got into an argument about 3:50 p.m. and fired shots while the train was in the first block of West 79th Street, Chicago police said.
The train stopped and the two males ran off, police said. No injuries were reported.
Area South detectives are investigating.
