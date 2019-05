EMBED >More News Videos Joliet police releasing pictures and video of a woman they call a person of interest in a murder.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people are now facing murder and robbery charges, after a deadly shooting in a restaurant parking lot.Joliet police say a man was shot at a Denny's at 2531 Plainfield Road on April 30.Last week, police released video showing Brown with a person of interest inside the restaurant, shortly before the shooting.Officials were asking for the public's help identifying the woman seen in the video.Now a week later, police say Bobbi Ollom and Joshua Anderson killed Gregory Brown Jr.