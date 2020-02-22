2 men killed in van in Calumet City shooting, police say

CALUMET CITY, Ill. -- Two men were fatally shot in a van in south suburban Calumet City early Friday, according to police.Officers responded to shots fired at about 1:55 a.m. near Sibley Boulevard and Clyde Avenue and found two men in a van that crashed, Calumet City police said in a statement.Both were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.They were identified as 34-year-old Terrell Quinn of Riverdale, and 27-year-old Christian Simmons of Chicago, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.An autopsy conducted Saturday confirmed they died of their gunshot wounds, the medical examiner's office said. Their deaths have been ruled homicides.Calumet City police and the South Suburban Crimes Task Force are investigating the shooting.Community activist Andrew Holmes is urging anyone with information about what happened to come forward."If anybody was in this area at the time and heard shots or seen someone fleeing in a vehicle or someone fleeing on foot. That information is much needed to the Calumet City Police Department as gun violence continues, not only in the suburbs but in the city, we need help. We need your information," Holmes said.