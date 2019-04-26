2 fatally shot inside car in Austin

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man and woman were shot and killed in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Police responded to a shotspotter call in the 5200-block of West Quincy Street at about 2:05 a.m. Police found a 31-year-old woman and 32-year-old man shot inside a parked car.

The woman was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released their identities.

No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.
