Fire injures 2 firefighters in Morgan Park neighborhood on South Side, CFD says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago firefighters suffered minor back injuries at the scene of a garage fire in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

Officials said debris fell on them while fighting a fire on South Peoria Street early Monday morning. However, both firefighters are hospitalized in fair conditions at Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park.

The fire on the South Side does not appear to be an arson, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Chicago Fire Department said.
