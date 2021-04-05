CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago firefighters suffered minor back injuries at the scene of a garage fire in the Morgan Park neighborhood.
RELATED: More arson fires reported in Hegewisch after several garages destroyed over weekend
Officials said debris fell on them while fighting a fire on South Peoria Street early Monday morning. However, both firefighters are hospitalized in fair conditions at Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park.
RELATED: Chrysler Village fire leaves 2 women dead, man seriously hurt, Chicago police say
The fire on the South Side does not appear to be an arson, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Chicago Fire Department said.
Fire injures 2 firefighters in Morgan Park neighborhood on South Side, CFD says
CHICAGO FIRE DEPARTMENT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More