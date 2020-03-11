2 found dead in Lakeview bathhouse on North Side days apart, police say

CHICAGO -- Police have opened a pair of investigations after two men were found dead within days of each other at a bathhouse in Lakeview on the North Side.

They were found unresponsive at Steamworks, 3246 N. Halsted St., according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A 55-year-old man was found about 8:55 p.m. March 6 at Steamworks, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at Illinois Masonic Medical Center less than an hour later.

Autopsy results were pending as of Tuesday evening.

Another man, 59, was found unresponsive about 11:43 p.m. March 8 at the same club, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead early the next day at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, the medical examiner's office said.

Autopsy results found he died from heart disease and obesity and ruled his death natural.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
