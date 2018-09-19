2 found dead in Hammond home, police investigating

Hammond police are conducting a death investigation after two people were found dead in a home Wednesday morning.Police said they were called to the home in the 4500-block of Cedar Avenue at about 9 a.m. Inside they found a 25-year-old woman and 28-year-old man dead.Police nor medical officials have released the cause of death for either person. Their identities and any relationship with each other have also not been released. A death investigation by Hammond police is ongoing.Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Sergeant Mike Nemcek at 219-852-2977.