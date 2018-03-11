2 found dead inside Little Village auto body shop

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police are searching for a suspect in a double murder in a Little Village auto body shop.

Two men were found dead Saturday inside Auto Body Castenada's on the 3300 block of South Lawndale Avenue, authorities said. Both victims had gunshot wounds to the head, police said.

One of the victims was the body shop's owner, Gilberto Castaneda, 56. He ran the business with the help of his wife of 32 years, Nena Castaneda. Nena was at home with the couple's grandchildren at the time of the murder.

The second victim has not yet been identified.

Police said they received a call at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found Castaneda and another man already dead.

Witnesses told ABC7 a third person may have also been inside and witnessed the murders, but police did not comment on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"He helped me out," said Raul Montes, a friend of the victim. "He helped out others in the community. He was very good to people. Very benevolent."

Another friend of the Castanedas said had planned to be at the body shop Saturday night, but his plans changed at the last minute.

"I spoke to him about five hours before the incident happened," said friend Antonio Alvarez. "I was supposed to be here....I was trying to find a tow truck to come up. Make it up here. And then it didn't happen."

Police said they spend several hours Saturday night combing the area for evidence. Investigators returned to the scene Sunday.
