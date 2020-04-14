2 found dead inside Oak Park home under 'suspicious circumstances,' police say

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were found dead inside a home in west suburban Oak Park Monday night, police said.Police responded to a call for a well-being check in the 500-block of Fair Oaks Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. and found two people dead inside.A preliminary investigation indicates the deaths were under suspicious circumstances, police said. Police officers were seen inside the home taking pictures Tuesday morning.Authorities have not released any further information on the identities of the two people killed.The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is investigating.