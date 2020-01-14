2 Gary police officers injured, suspect killed in police-involved shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5846563" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two Gary police officers were shot Monday in the 2400-block of Waverly Drive, according to Lt. Thomas Pawlak.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Two police officers were injured and a suspect was killed in a police-involved shooting during a barricade situation in Gary, Indiana.The officers were shot Monday afternoon while assisting the Merrillville Police Department with an investigation in the 2500-block of Waverly Drive, Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.When the officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, he retreated into the residence and became a barricaded gunman. A SWAT team arrived on the scene around 1:50 p.m. and negotiated with the man for two hours before authorities attempted to enter the residence.As the SWAT team made entry, the suspect opened fire on Cpl. James Nielsen, a 17-year veteran, and Cpl. John Artibey, a 14-year veteran. Cpl. Nielsen was shot once in the chest, which hit his protective vest, and once in the left arm. Cpl. Artibey was hit by shrapnel in his chin and abdomen. Both are receiving treatment and in stable condition, Westerfield said.Police have not identified the man who was killed during the exchange of gunfire. A woman on the scene said her cousin, a man in his 20s, was shot and killed by police during the incident.No additional details have been released.