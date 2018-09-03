2 girls, 11 and 17, wounded in West Pullman shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two girls, ages 11 and 17, were wounded in a shooting in the West Pullman neighborhood on the South Side Sunday nigh, police said..

The shooting occurred while both girls were standing outside in the 11700-block of South Perry Avenue at about 10:25 p.m. Police said a white vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, hitting the girls.

Both girls were transported to Stroger Hospital. The 11-year-old girl was wounded in the chest and is in serious condition and the 17-year-old girl was shot in the right hand and elbow and her condition has stabilized.

Area South detectives are investigating the shooting. No one is in custody.
