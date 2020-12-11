2 girls, 8 and 5, killed in Ingleside house fire; 4 adults seriously injured

By
INGLESIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two girls have died after a house fire in northwest suburban Ingleside Thursday night which seriously injured four adults, fire officials said.

The fire broke out in a home at 35700-block of North Hunt Avenue at about 10:45 p.m. and the house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

Three of the victims were already out of the home and suffered serious burn injuries. A fourth person had to be pulled from the home and was transported to Loyola Hospital.

Fire crews then began searching for two missing girls once the flames were ut out. One of them was found dead in a bedroom and the other was found in a hallway on the second floor, Fox Lake Fire Protection District Chief Ed Lescher said.

The victims are eight and five years old, Chief Lescher said. Authorities have not released their identities.

A neighbor said that a mother and father lived in the home with their two daughters, teenage son and grandparents.

"It's heartbreaking, like I said earlier, during the holiday season, to get a tragedy like this, it affects everybody, it affects our crews, it affects the neighbors, it affects the community, it's tragic," Chief Lesher said.

The cause of the fire is not known. Further information on the fire was not immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inglesidechild deathfatal firefirehouse fire
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DNA leads to arrest in 1999 Des Plaines murder
Missing toddler reunited with guardian, CPD say
Tommy Lister, known for role in 'Friday' movies, dies at 62
Longtime CPS teacher loses battle with COVID-19
Some say IDES unemployment callbacks are taking months
Brandon Bernard tells victims' family 'I'm sorry' before execution
McConnell signals no GOP support for stimulus deal
Show More
Lawndale warehouse destroyed in massive fire
Illinois marks 3rd deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic
The next crackdown on Illinois' White Rabbit militia
Man charged in fatal Chatham stabbing, Chicago police say
Lucasfilm announces 'Mandalorian' spinoffs, season 3 premiere date
More TOP STORIES News