2 girls, 8 and 5, killed in Ingleside house fire; 4 adults seriously injured

INGLESIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two girls have died after a house fire in northwest suburban Ingleside Thursday night which seriously injured four adults, fire officials said.The fire broke out in a home at 35700-block of North Hunt Avenue at about 10:45 p.m. and the house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.Three of the victims were already out of the home and suffered serious burn injuries. A fourth person had to be pulled from the home and was transported to Loyola Hospital.Fire crews then began searching for two missing girls once the flames were ut out. One of them was found dead in a bedroom and the other was found in a hallway on the second floor, Fox Lake Fire Protection District Chief Ed Lescher said.The victims are eight and five years old, Chief Lescher said. Authorities have not released their identities.A neighbor said that a mother and father lived in the home with their two daughters, teenage son and grandparents."It's heartbreaking, like I said earlier, during the holiday season, to get a tragedy like this, it affects everybody, it affects our crews, it affects the neighbors, it affects the community, it's tragic," Chief Lesher said.The cause of the fire is not known. Further information on the fire was not immediately available.