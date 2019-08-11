2 gunmen open fire at group in Englewood on South Side, police fire shots back

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police officers fired shots at two gunmen who were shooting towards a group of people Sunday morning in Englewood on the South Side, police said.According to police, officers saw two males firing into a group of people around 2:28 a.m. in the 200 block of West 63rd Street and discharged their weapons at the suspects.The officers did not strike the shooters, police said.The suspects fled on foot to the 6400 block of S. Yates Avenue and got into a black SUV, police said.No injuries were reported.Police said two weapons were recovered from the 6400 block of S. Yates.No arrests have been reported at this time.Area South detectives are investigating.