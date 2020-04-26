CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people, including a juvenile, have been hospitalized after a car crashed into a building on Chicago's South Side.
The crash occurred at 63rd and South Maryland in the Woodlawn neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
The juvenile was transported to the Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition. An adult was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
Police haven't yet released details about what happened.
This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 Chicago for more developing details.
2 hospitalized after car crashes into building on Chicago's South Side
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More